Rev Al Was Very Angry About Young Blacks in the White House

By
S.Noble
-
0

Al Sharpton, who has made a career out of extorting money from companies and individuals in exchange for not boycotting them, was very angry Friday. When he saw the young black men and women at the White House with President Trump, he was infuriated.

They were there as future black leaders.

Trump was horning in on his territory. He makes his career out of race baiting.

Candace Owens knows old Al went off on them but, as she says on the clip, he sold blacks out to the Democrat Party. Her audience agreed enthusiastically.

