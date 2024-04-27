Clown World ‘Pee on Yourself Jeans’ for $608 on Sale

Pee jeans by the British-Italian menswear brand are now sold out online — a lighter wash is on sale for $608, originally $811.

Sold out!

According to the fashion world, this is sexy. “Denim was the opening look for the label’s fall/winter 2023 runway at Milan Fashion Week, a collection that ushered in a new wave of sex appeal for the brand, founded in 2018 by Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto.”

This is sexy?

Vogue Business reported earlier this year that Jordanluca sales soared 15% from 2022 to 2023, totaling more than $500,000, as it became a fan favorite on sites for international vendors like Farfetch, Modesens, and Machine-A.

The amazingly stupid jeans have earned the title “pee stain denim” due to online criticism.

Urine eye drops were popular for a while. Untreated insanity makes us a clown world.

https://t.co/aUatBojyw5

Loonies in Colorado are drinking their own urine. Good thing we wrote about pee eyedrops in 2018.

“Urine Eye Drops: Oui Or Non?” pic.twitter.com/Xshcfod8bq — @JoshBloomACSH (@JoshBloomACSH) June 16, 2019

