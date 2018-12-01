RIP HW! Former President HW Bush’s Last Words

Former president George H.W. Bush had been fading for the past few day, according to the report by the NY Times.

His longtime friend and former secretary of state, James A. Baker III, arrived at his Houston home on Friday morning to check on him. Mr. Bush suddenly grew alert, his eyes wide open. “Where are we going, Bake?” he asked.

“We’re going to heaven,” Mr. Baker answered.

“That’s where I want to go,” Mr. Bush said.

Just 13 hours later, Mr. Bush was dead.

The 41st president died in his home in a gated community in Houston, surrounded by several friends and members of his family. As the end neared on Friday night, his son George W. Bush was put on the speaker phone to say goodbye. He told him that he had been a “wonderful dad” and that he loved him.

“I love you, too,” Mr. Bush told his son.

Rest in Peace President Bush!

One was a tyrannical mass-murderer, the other was George H.W. Bush: honorable man, devoted father, fearless patriot, and former President of the greatest nation on earth. Guess which one was shown more decency in death by the @AP? Pathetic pic.twitter.com/LWCbgaLyNn — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) December 1, 2018

