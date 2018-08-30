Ripon College Admin Censors 9/11 History to Prevent Hurt Feelings

Administrator’s have banned a 9/11 memorial at the Wisconsin college because Muslims might feel bad and get “singled out and/or harassed”. Young America’s Foundation which puts up the memorial each year said the administration cited bias reports.

They are not allowed to put up a 9/11 memorial or any memorial for a victim of radical Islamic terrorism.

ORWELLIAN BOARD DOESN’T WANT HURT FEELINGS

The YAF at Ripon explained it’s just history but the Orwellian-sounding “Bias Protocol Board” provided the “usual bizarre leftist excuses that rely on feelings, rather than facts, to back up their censorship,” YAF said.

Since it’s one religious identity group associated with 9/11, it “creates for some students here an environment which they feel like they are not able to learn,” according to the board.

According to the administrators, they are allowed to rule on bias complaints using a “cost-benefit analysis” where they seek to understand “to what extent does something advance” or “hinder… the educational mission of the institution.”

Such thinking greatly dishonors the memory of the nearly 3,000 who were murdered on 9/11 by radical Islamic terrorists.

REWRITING HISTORY

Because of how people feel, a college can censor history.

Administrators further—and falsely—claim that one of their objections is because radical Islamist terrorism “represents a small percentage of the terrorist attacks that happened to this country, and they don’t represent the full gamut, and they show a very small picture of a specific religion or nationality instead of the larger viewpoint.”

The truth is that from 1992 to 2017, Islamists were responsible for 92% of deaths caused by terrorism in the United States. They are “far and away, the deadliest group of terrorists by ideology,” YAF reports

Just as remembrances of horrific events carried out in the name of Nazism or Communism include honoring other victims of those ideological treacheries, so does the remembrance of the attacks carried out by radical Islamists on September 11, 2001.

“The intent is admirable to talk about why are we killing each other,” said an administrator. “That’s very admirable, and I support that, but what about school shootings? We’ve had almost a school shooting a day for the last ten days, and we’re continuing to up the body count.” The administrator then suggested discussing Buddhist terrorism in Myanmar before threatening the students that, “If you put this poster out there… you’re going to get the same negative results. It’s these images.”

