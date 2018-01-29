Rod Rosenstein Approved Extended Spying on Trump Aide

Republicans on a House panel have voted to release the FISA abuse memo Monday evening. The President will now make the decision to release it or not. He has already indicated he prefers transparency and will approve the release. The House Republicans voted to release the FISA Abuse Memo but not yet the counter memo put together by Democrats. There is a reason for that.

They didn’t let the Republicans read it.

It truly doesn’t get any more insane than the @HouseDemocrats & @RepAdamSchiff asking to declassify & release a memo to the public just now that they wouldn’t even allow the House Intel majority members to read before voting. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 29, 2018

The FISA memo is currently on its way to the President.

One of the people who is named in the Memo is the Deputy Attorney General.

EXTENDED SURVEILLANCE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein approved an extension of the surveillance of former Trump campaign associate Carter Page, according to the Republican memo detailed in a The New York Times report.

According to the Times, which cited three unnamed sources, the FBI and Justice Department’s application was based partially on research by investigator Christopher Steele. Steel is an accused perjurer and author of the unverified dossier.

There was insufficient explanation for the extended surveillance, according to the FISA Abuse Memo. For their part, the Times said there was “nothing improper”.

Nothing improper? Meanwhile, at the same time, the bias in favor of Hillary Clinton was obvious.

Page served as Trump’s foreign policy adviser until September 2016.

Rosenstein also appointed Robert Mueller as the special counsel to lead the Russia probe after Trump in May fired former FBI Director James Comey.

The Times is making a lot out of Trump’s frustration with Rosenstein but nothing of the improper use of FISA.

Andrew McCabe, the FBI Deputy Director stepped down Monday within 12 hours of Director Christopher Wray reading the FISA Abuse Memo.

Sara Carter reports that her sources expect more heads to roll. Perhaps Page and Strzok?