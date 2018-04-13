Rosenstein Is Ready to Be Fired, Virtue Signals With MLK Jr Quote

Rod Rosenstein has privately told friends he is prepared to be fired by President Trump. Obviously, it’s not that private because he’s letting his friends tell the world. NBC News says he “has struck a stoic and righteous tone in private conversations he has had” about his fate.

The media is basically setting the tone for his dismissal and the attack on the President that will be launched on Rosenstein’s behalf.

Taking MLK Jr.’s Name in Vain

Like all posers, especially white posers, he panders with an MLK Jr. quote. To his friends, he has repeated the phrase, “Here I stand,” a reference to Martin Luther’s famous quote, “Here I stand, I can do no other.”

He’s one more sanctimonious buffoon.

NBC News writes: “Coincidentally, former FBI Director James Comey, whom Rosenstein fired, repeated the same phrase to President George W. Bush in a conversation that has been widely reported and that Comey describes in his forthcoming book.”

“Coincidentally?” Is that what NBC wants us all to believe?

History will prove him right says Rosenstein, according to the leaking friends who spoke with the media.

CNN has an exclusive about Rosenstein having consulted the ethics attorneys about recusing himself from the Russia probe since he was part of the entire mess. Of course, the attorneys told him he did not have to recuse himself. That bit of news is more CYA news on behalf of Rosenstein.

We all know he should have recused himself.

Rosenstein signed one of the warrants to allow spying on the Trump campaign. He has been involved in all the major scandals. Interestingly, he is the one who recommended firing James Comey, but where is he when the price is to be paid?