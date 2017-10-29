Russians Made a Hillary Sex Tape Once

Well, no one can say Russians don’t have a sense of humor. Apparently they once made a sex tape starring a fake ‘Hillary Clinton’.

A Russian man who said he once worked as an internet troll claimed the nation’s propaganda factory produced a sex tape featuring a Hillary Clinton look-alike and an African-American man, among other accusations.

During an interview with an independent Russian TV channel, the former troll, Alan Baskaev, said he worked at Russia’s now infamous Internet Research Agency (IRA), which used social media to whip up discord and deepen political divides in the United States. The aim allegedly was to help Donald Trump defeat Clinton in last year’s election.

Baskaev told TV Rain the atmosphere was mostly jovial when he worked at the agency as a college student between November 2014 and April 2015. He said each of the trolls tried to think up some of the wildest ways they could get their job done. He gave the interview while in Thailand and did want his face shown, out of fear of retribution.

“You know, there’s this meme about the troll factory, people sitting in black caps, masks. Behind them there’s a photo of Putin and a Russian flag. They’re so intense,” Baskaev said, according to the Daily Beast. “I don’t know what happened on the day shift, but the night shift was a bacchanal. We did the most ridiculous things we could think of.”

The first of the trolls to speak out publicly, Baskaev said one of those ridiculous efforts was the fake video of a woman who looked like Clinton having sex with an African-American man. In fact, he said it was so ridiculous that “no one will believe that.”

Another troll video showed an African-American solider shooting a copy of the Koran, Islam’s holiest book, in a clear attempt to exploit social, religious and racial divides across the U.S.

As Paul Joseph Watson said, the market for Hillary sex tapes might be limited to a select few:

The market for this is gonna be pretty niche. https://t.co/WOmpey26ik — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 28, 2017

