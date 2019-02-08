Secret Dem Panel Is Looking Into the President’s Mental Health

Democrats are hiring anti-Trump intelligence officials to advise their committees as they try to find dirt to use against the President. Every House panel is now out to get the President. As if that is not enough, we now find out there is a secret panel devising a plan to create a medical panel to screen the President to determine if the President is fit for office.

The panel will also examine other candidates to prevent another President Trump. What they are really doing is weaponizing mental health exams.

The five-person group is anonymous except for the leftist Yale University psychiatrist, Dr. Bandy Lee. She edited a controversial book of essays concluding Trump is dangerous to the country because he has shown he is mentally unfit, The Washington Examiner reported.

She has warned that the President is going to “unravel.”

Lee is quoted as saying, “We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress. Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.” In her partisan professional opinion, “We have an obligation to speak about Donald Trump’s mental health issues because many lives and our survival as a species may be at stake.”

Lee’s chief piece of “evidence” is TWEETING???

None of this is shocking when you realize what is behind this. These people are control freaks and they are power mad. In other words, they are totalitarians who will do anything to attain a permanent electoral majority.

When you realize how extreme they are, all of this will fall into place. Surely after seeing their Green New Deal, you get it.

Have you ever wondered how Communists come to power? This is how.