Secretary Mattis’ Resignation Letter Is Concerning

Secretary Mattis is resigning in protest of the president’s withdrawal from Syria (and potentially Afghanistan).
The General said, “Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours…I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”
He is correct. The President needs someone whose views are aligned with his.
In his letter, he talks about our strength as a nation “inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships.” He wrote that we “cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies.”
In the letter, he writes about using “all tools of American power to provide for the national defense, including providing effective leadership to our alliances.”
He referenced his concerns about Russia and China moving to world dominance. The Secretary said, “we must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity, and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances.”
It was then that he said differences on these issues led to his resignation.
THE LETTER
The letter is concerning because Secretary Mattis is concerned and feels strongly enough about it to resign. His fears about our alliances and the power of Russia and China might be something to worry about. We will have to keep our eye on it.
The President had tweeted about the General’s resignation which will come at the end of February, but this wasn’t the traditional retirement.
General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018
….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018
Secretary Mattis believes it’s crucial to keep the 2,000 soldiers in Syria — it’s only 2,000 — for the sake of our allies and to send a message to ISIS. ISIS is still present. They are dangerous insurgents.
President Trump believes we are merely helping Russia and Syria defeat terrorists that are their responsibility.
The alliances with other nations and our relationship with NATO, in particular, seems to concern Mattis.
A new Defense Secretary will provide another perspective.
the Department of Defense was there before you sucked wind Mr. Mattis.
I agree with the president. If our government was so concerned about China they wouldn’t own Hollywood. They wouldn’t be indoctrinating Americans in our universities. I’m not buying it. I agree we need to oppose China, but don’t see any evidence that we are actually doing it. Also, what is the point of sending our military all over the world when they won’t even defend our border? The Pentagon just rebuked the president, saying publicly they have no plans to build the wall. Who are they to refuse the president? We don’t even have a nation, but they want us to defend the world? We are fed up with this state of affairs.
Well said!
What really burns me is we are sending soldiers to these war zones with up to a dozen deployments. THIS is absurd. To expect men to fight year after year with no end in sight is a travesty.
There is another matter of concern. It was Mattis at some symposium, maybe the Aspen Institute, where he claimed ALL our problems in the Middle East were Because of Israel. So, like many Jew haters he seems to blame Israel for all the world’s ills. Considering Trump’s position vis-a-vis Jews and Israel, this may have some bearing on his decision. I certainly wouldn’t put it past him.
And who told the President the last “gas-attack” in Syria was a chemical attack. It just so happens there was an OANN reporter, On The Ground at the time, who reported there was NO gas attack. Those in the video were dust covered only while in some kind of passageway when a bombardment occurred. What are our military feeding the President.
China I would be concerned about. We haven’t made any progress in any Muslim country. Get out and let them slaughter each other.
Read Greenfield at FPM- ‘There’s No Reason For Us To Be In Syria.
far be it from me to have a deep understanding of the inner workings of the white house without direct knowledge but one thing is clear, the majority of trump’s appointees forgot who runs the show. I look forward to Trump actually putting in “his” people instead of the swamp denizens with enormous egos, just to please a political party that couldnt even back their own campaign promises. We might actually get professionals instead of professional politicians.