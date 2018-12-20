Secretary Mattis’ Resignation Letter Is Concerning

Secretary Mattis is resigning in protest of the president’s withdrawal from Syria (and potentially Afghanistan).

The General said, “Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours…I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”

He is correct. The President needs someone whose views are aligned with his.

In his letter, he talks about our strength as a nation “inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships.” He wrote that we “cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies.”

In the letter, he writes about using “all tools of American power to provide for the national defense, including providing effective leadership to our alliances.”

He referenced his concerns about Russia and China moving to world dominance. The Secretary said, “we must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity, and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances.”

It was then that he said differences on these issues led to his resignation.

THE LETTER

The letter is concerning because Secretary Mattis is concerned and feels strongly enough about it to resign. His fears about our alliances and the power of Russia and China might be something to worry about. We will have to keep our eye on it.

The President had tweeted about the General’s resignation which will come at the end of February, but this wasn’t the traditional retirement.

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Secretary Mattis believes it’s crucial to keep the 2,000 soldiers in Syria — it’s only 2,000 — for the sake of our allies and to send a message to ISIS. ISIS is still present. They are dangerous insurgents.

President Trump believes we are merely helping Russia and Syria defeat terrorists that are their responsibility.

The alliances with other nations and our relationship with NATO, in particular, seems to concern Mattis.

A new Defense Secretary will provide another perspective.