Senate Will Vote on the Judge Friday Morning, Feinstein’s Outraged!

The Senate Judiciary has posted a notice that the committee will vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination Friday morning, Politico reported. The vote will only proceed if a “majority of the members” of the 21-member committee are ready to vote on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can bring Kavanaugh to the floor whether the nominee gets a favorable or unfavorable recommendation.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), among others, has been undecided and won’t discuss it.

Senator Feinstein’s outraged.

“For Republicans to schedule a Friday vote on Brett Kavanaugh today, two days before Dr. Blasey Ford has had a chance to tell her story, is outrageous,” said Sen Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the committee’s ranking member. “First Republicans demanded Dr. Blasey Ford testify immediately. Now Republicans don’t even need to hear her before they move ahead with a vote.”

Democrats are also outraged that the Senate Judiciary hired a female expert on sexual assault cases to interview both Mrs. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh. Senator Grassley won’t release her name for her safety which has Democrats beside themselves.

Only Grassley knows her name.

Asked if Republicans have received any indication of threats to the attorney they’re preparing to use, Grassley said: “I don’t know, but I guess we’re just being cautious.”

The Democrats are mocking the Judiciary because they are all men. They never leave their identity politics and they are bigots