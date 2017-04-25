Senator Cruz Will Submit a Bill to Help Trump Keep an Important Campaign Promise

It’s hard to believe the discordant relationship between Senator Ted Cruz and President Donald Trump could turn around. It’s not only turned around but they are now pals who communicate regularly. Senator Cruz has now come through with a bill that could help Trump keep his campaign promise on making Mexico pay for the wall.

Sen. Ted Cruz wants to make Mexican criminals pay for the wall – how appropriate.

The El Chapo Act was introduced by Cruz Tuesday, according to Axios, and it would use seized assets from drug lords such as Mexican Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to pay for the wall on the southwestern border.

Federal prosecutors are trying to seize $14 billion in assets from El Chapo, and the border wall has been estimated to cost $21.6 billion. “Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” Sen. Cruz told Axios.

Whether the rest of Congress will cooperate is another issue. Some Republicans have privately told Democrats they will not let the funding for the wall go through.