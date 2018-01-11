Senator Feinstein Speaks From Both Sides of Her Mouth About the Release of Testimony – Updated

Update at the end

California Senator Feinstein released all of Glenn Simpson’s redacted testimony on her own. based on his August meeting with her committee under oath. Senator Grassley wanted the testimony to remain confidential until all witnesses were interviewed which is usually how it is done. In this way, they can determine who is lying or not.

Feinstein released the 312 page testimony, saying “The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves.”

Except it is premature.

One of the big takeaways from the Glenn Simpson transcript, from what isn’t redacted, is that he has no idea whether Steele’s reports are accurate. His confidence in the dossier is based on his confidence in Steele. That’s hardly proof especially now that we know he has been referred to the FBI by Grassley’s committee for potentially lying, though that has yet to be adjudicated.

Feinstein said she was “pressured” into releasing the transcripts without first telling the Chair, Chuck Grassley, Daily Wire reports.

CNN Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju tweeted the information: “FEINSTEIN says she’s sorry to Grassley for not giving him a headsup about the release of the Fusion GPS transcript. ‘I meant to tell him, and I didn’t have a chance to tell him, and that concerns me,’ she told us. ‘I just got pressured, and I didn’t do it.'”

Sean Davis, Co-Founder of The Federalist, asked by whom. It’s a serious allegation. He asked for details.

Then Feinstein said she “wasn’t pressured” without reconciling the two statements.

Senator Feinstein might need a mental health checkup being we now recommend that when we disagree with someone. At least in her case, she makes no sense.

Feinstein needs to explain this.

Update: 9pm EST: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is blaming a “bad cold” for the sloppy way she released a transcript of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s hearing with the founder of Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson. The cold, she said, “slowed down my mental facilities.”