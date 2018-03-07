Sheriff Won’t Get Rifle-Resistant Vests for LEOs in Favor of Illegal Aliens

An Austin Democrat Sheriff has chosen criminal illegal aliens over the safety of the men and women who work under her. It’s in keeping with the Democrat [Socialist] Party platform which is now the party of illegal aliens, criminal or otherwise.

A Travis County Texas Sheriff won’t get her deputies rifle-resistant body armor. Her decision is despite many Texas police and sheriffs being killed this past year. She won’t accept the federal grant because it would mean accepting detainers from ICE when they arrest illegal aliens.

Sheriff Sally Hernandez will not commit to holding all arrested undocumented immigrants for documentation and that’s a requirement for the state grant for the vests. She has to agree to it for a year but her county is a sanctuary county. It protects open borders policies, even if the people coming in are criminals or terrorists.

She is a #RESIST Trump sheriff. Lawlessness is part of the RESIST movement.

Her reasoning makes no sense.

Hernandez says she didn’t want to sign the letter until the fate of SB4 is decided. The 2016 law required Sheriff’s departments to honor ICE detainers. But it was challenged in court and a final ruling hasn’t been obtained yet.

There is no reason whatsoever for her to stop law enforcement officers from honoring ICE detainers. That law doesn’t affect a thing. It has not been overruled and federal law covers it in any case.

#RESIST Sheriff

The only answer is she is a RESIST Trumper and she is for open borders.

As a result, her peers around the state have these vests but her deputies do not. However, the Governor’s office plans to require all counties around the state to honor ICE detainers.