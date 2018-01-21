Shut It Down for Illegals! Remember When Obama Made It Hurt Americans

An America First survey of 1,200 U.S. adults conducted at the end of last year found that fewer than 30 percent of Americans support shutting down the government to extend legal status for illegal immigrants.

A total of 59 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t not support blocking a short-term measure to fund the government over legal status for so-called “Dreamers,” a strategy Senate Democrats have embraced because they believe Republicans will be held responsible.

Only 28 percent of Americans said they would back the Democratic plan to kill the spending bill over DACA.

The Democrat Party used to stand for liberty and freedom, now they’re just statist thugs. The biggest thug of all was Barack Obama. Remember when he admitted he wanted to hurt ordinary Americans for political expediency?

We know how he handled the budget sequester. He ordered Cabinet secretaries not to do their jobs — i.e., to manage as best they could under spending restraints — but instead to find ways to make the cuts needlessly painful for innocents caught in the Beltway crossfire.

They dusted off the same playbook for the shutdown. As one park ranger told The Washington Times, “We’ve been told to make life as difficult for people as we can.”

This was merely circumstantial evidence, but then Barack Obama confessed for us.

On Oct. 8, 2013, Obama was asked by Mark Knoller of CBS whether he was “tempted” to sign the numerous funding bills passed by the GOP-controlled House that would reduce the pain during the shutdown. Republicans voted to reopen parks, fund cancer trials for children at the National Institutes of Health, and to keep Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Food and Drug Administration going through this partial shutdown. Obama wasn’t supportive because he wanted it to hurt.

“Of course I’m tempted” to sign those bills, Obama explained. “But here’s the problem. What you’ve seen are bills that come up wherever Republicans are feeling political pressure, they put a bill forward. And if there’s no political heat, if there’s no television story on it, then nothing happens.”

Obama was the first president who deliberately hurt his country to earn political points against his enemies, the Republicans.

He hated them more than he hated Iran. He gave Iran billions in gold and cash.

Obama, to hurt ordinary Americans, ordered the closing of hundreds of private parks. He used the same strategy he used with Sequester.

That became a clear political strategy when Obama shut out aged veterans who traveled with a charity group to see the OUTDOOR World War II Memorial.

One private park in Virginia, the Claude Moore Farm, had been ordered to shut its doors despite the fact that it receives no federal funding and it does not use any government resources. It has never closed in 40 years and was not ordered to shut down in 1995.

The managing director of the farm, Anna Eberly, said, “In all the years I have worked with the National Park Service … I have never worked with a more arrogant, arbitrary and vindictive group representing the NPS,” Eberly said.“Every appeal our Board of Directors made to the NPS administration was denied.”

The museum didn’t cost the federal government a dime.

They were ordered closed by Mr. Obama, however, solely because they are sitting on government property.

He had to make it hurt. Democrats under Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are doing the same and they are doing it for foreigners who are still pouring across our borders.

President Trump said he will make it as painless as possible. So, remind me, who is like a dictator?

