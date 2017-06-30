Socialist EU and the Vatican Agree with the State Decision to Let Baby Charlie Die

A decision in a case that’s been watched throughout the world has been rendered by Socialist bureaucrats in a European court. They have ruled that a terminally ill 10-month old baby named Charlie Gard must “die with dignity”. Nice catchwords. We are to believe they really just want to preserve the baby’s “dignity”.

Charlie’s parents raised the money to provide their baby with an experimental treatment in the United States. The court has ruled they cannot seek the treatment even though they have the money to do so.

This is what happens with socialized medicine. You turn your medical decisions over to the state. You no longer control your health or that of your loved ones. Once the state has control of your health, what else do they need to control you?

The Orwellian European Court of Human Rights (EHR) refused the parents this one last chance to save Charlie’s life.

The doctors don’t think the treatment will work. The baby has a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome and has developed severe brain damage. He was born healthy.

The parents had appealed the British hospital’s decision to let Charlie die. The court of appeal said the application was “inadmissible” and their decision is “final”.

The court might be right about Charlie’s chances, but since when does the state get to decide what parents can or cannot do?

Chris Gard, 32, and Connie Yates, 31, raised more than £1.3 million to take Charlie to the U.S. Once in the States, he would receive a partially untested, “experimental” treatment, which they believe could save his life.

If they had market-based healthcare in the U.K., the parents would have a choice. Socialism doesn’t care about life. It’s not pro-life.

“We just CAN’T let our baby die when there is something that might help him! We won’t give up on him because he has a rare disease.”

“He deserves a chance and he deserves a life as much as anyone else. We understand that rare diseases don’t get enough funding for research but why should that be a reason for a child to die?! He’s here now and this could help our baby.”

To make matters worse, the Vatican agrees with the state

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, using the patronizing language of the euthanasia activists, gave his moral reasoning in a statement issued on behalf of the Vatican.

The proper question to be raised in this and in any other unfortunately similar case is this: what are the best interests of the patient? We must do what advances the health of the patient, but we must also accept the limits of medicine and, as stated in paragraph 65 of the Encyclical Evangelium Vitae, avoid aggressive medical procedures that are disproportionate to any expected results or excessively burdensome to the patient or the family.

Likewise, the wishes of parents must be heard and respected, but they too must be helped to understand the unique difficulty of their situation and not be left to face their painful decisions alone.

If the relationship between doctor and patient (or parents as in Charlie’s case) is interfered with, everything becomes more difficult and legal action becomes a last resort, with the accompanying risk of ideological or political manipulation, which is always to be avoided, or of media sensationalism, which can be sadly superficial.

There is no invasive treatment planned. Once in the U.S., Charlie would receive oral medication. Some children have seen a level of recovery with this drug and while it might not be likely in Charlie’s case, why should the parents not be allowed to try? No one knows what will happen and Charlie could help in the research in this way.

The church will not even stand up for the right to life and the rights of the parents to make the decisions about their baby’s life. That’s disgusting.

When did it become the church’s right and the state’s right to usurp a parent’s wishes to do everything possible to save their child’s life?