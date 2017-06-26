Susan Boyle Is Regularly Bullied, Threatened by a Gang of Youths

Susan Boyle, the Britain’s Got Talent winner, has been repeatedly victimized by a gang of vicious youths who threaten others in the neighborhood, mostly children, the elderly, and handicapped people.

She was pelted with rocks by a gang of 15 teens on a bus. They called her an “ugly old bitch” at a mall where they also hounded her.

The gang of mostly boys ages 16 to 18 have been stalking her and harassing her in around the village.

The abuse is getting so bad that the 56-year-old’s representatives are said to be considering calling the police to ensure her safety, according to the Daily Mail article.

Why would they wait?

The Mirror said she was even attacked while riding on a bus. “They were throwing stones at the bus she rode on , screaming and shouting things.”

“Another time, 10 to 15 of them were surrounding and throwing stuff. They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face,” one eyewitness told the paper.

Neighbors said the gang intimidates other locals as well

“I’ve called the police 15 times. I’ve had to speak to victim support, I’ve had to call helplines because I’ve felt suicidal.

“They’re known to the community. They set the children’s park on fire, they put fireworks through somebody’s door, they threw eggs at a wee girl’s window.

“They pick on the most vulnerable people. If there is more than one person they won’t do it – because they are too scared. It’s old people, children, mentally ill people. It’s really disgusting.”

All of the stories mention that Ms. Boyle has Asberger’s Syndrome because the cowards in this gang are singling out vulnerable people.

Who are these youths? A possible hint comes towards the end of this audio. One woman said the same gang “racially abused her“.