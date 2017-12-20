Swamp Critter Chuck Schumer Blasts Bill Cutting Taxes, Read His Lips — No More Tax Cuts

Standing beside an adoring Ron Wyden and Communist Bernie Sanders, swamp critter Chuck Schumer bashed the Republican tax bill with a series of talking points, predicting Republicans will “rue the day”. What he didn’t say is also true, if it works Democrats will “rue the day”.

Schumer said, “This tax bill will be an anchor around the ankles of every Republican. If they haven’t learned it yet, they will learn it next November. Republicans will rue the day they passed this bill and Americans will never let them forget it.”

He didn’t say anything substantive, it was just vitriol and generalized criticisms that one expects from globalists. Schumer made it clear from the beginning that Democrats would unanimously vote against every GOP initiative. They are the party of NO.

He added, “What has been sold as a job creator and wage booster will, of course, do little of either as companies are already initiating stock buybacks worth hundreds of millions of dollars instead of hiring more workers and raising wages. Ultimately, Republicans have taken what they called a once-in-a-generation opportunity on tax reform and squandered it on corporate welfare and tax cuts for the rich.”

What Schumer is ignoring is the economy is already taking off with near-4% growth expected next quarter.

Democrats have never seen a tax cut they like. They always want tax hikes.

While Schumer didn’t mention it here, one of the talking points is 13 million people will lose their health insurance. That’s a pointed and provable lie. The truth is 13 million people will get to choose if they want to buy the insurance. If they become uninsured, it’s because they have decided not to buy insurance.