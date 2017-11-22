This Is What We Have Teaching in the University of Illinois

Tariq Khan, a Ph.D. candidate who has taught multiple courses at the University of Illinois, was arrested at an anti-Donald Trump rally last week for criminal damage to property, according to The Daily Illini Monday.

Campus Reform and The College Fix posted a video taken by Turning Point USA showing Mr. Khan charging at conservative students protesters.

Tariq Khan charged the students in a rage after one of them mocked the 39-year-old by asking, “Don’t you have anything better to do? Don’t you have kids?”

The by-then crazed professor accused them of threatening his kids, over and over he accused them.

At one point in the video, Khan appeared to assault one of the students when he grabbed his cellphone. As he walks away with the expensive phone, the kids say they’ll call the police. That’s when Khan threw the phone on the sidewalk and left them hurriedly.

The University of Illinois Police Department arrest report indicated that Mr. Khan forcibly took a student’s cellphone and threw it on the ground, breaking it, The Daily Illini reported.

That PhD. hasn’t given Mr. Khan much sense.