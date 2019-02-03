This Is Why Governor ‘Coonman’ Northam Was Outed

Conservative website, Big League Politics, was reportedly tipped off about the racist photo on Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page by one of his former classmates.

A source from Big League Politics told the Washington Post the individual reached out because of “anger” over Northam’s recent comments about a bill that would loosen restrictions on late-term abortions and allow for infanticide.

“The revelations about Ralph Northam’s racist past were absolutely driven by his medical school classmate’s anger over his recent very public support for infanticide,” the unnamed source said.

The irony is that Northam called his innocent Republican opponent in the gubernatorial race a racist at every turn.

Watch:

We aren’t taking the word ‘coonman’ lightly. It’s disgusting but that was his college nickname. What was the reason, do you think?

On Thursday, Northam promoted infanticide. On Friday, he was associated with a horrible racist photo and apologized for it. By Saturday, he said he doesn’t think he was in the photo and never saw the yearbook until now. He came close to demonstrating his moonwalk which he admitted to doing in blackface about the same time of the yearbook photo.

He needs to resign as everyone on both sides of the aisle are saying.

MCAULIFFE TRIES TO CLEAN UP NORTHAM’S MESS

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe was on CNN claiming no Democrat is supportive of infanticide. He is trying to cover up the true intentions of the Democrats which Northam let out of the bag.

He blatantly lies in this clip below. He said Coonman was speaking as a doctor and was not speaking in support of the abortion bill in Virginia. Northam was clearly speaking of what the bill allows. If a woman tells the doctor at the moment of birth to end the baby’s life, what he described will likely happen.

If you kill a full-term baby a moment before birth, you are killing a baby.

McAuliffe thinks no Democrats he knows of are in support of what the bill does. Northam doesn’t support it either. That’s not true or he wouldn’t have promoted the bil.