Three Hard-Left Congressmen Arrested at Trump Tower

United States congressmen were arrested today protesting at Trump Tower.

The Washington Examiner reported Reps. Raul Grijalva and Luis Gutierrez were arrested outside Trump Tower Tuesday afternoon after sitting in the street outside the building in Manhattan.

Reports from the scene indicated Grijalva, D-Ariz., and Gutierrez, D-Ill., were among multiple lawmakers who joined a crowd sitting in the street outside the building.

Looks like there were actually 3 congressmen arrested. Also arrested was New York City council president Melissa Mark-Viverito. All far-left Democrats protesting for so-called DREAMers.

This is par for the course for Democrats today. The Democrats have embraced violence and absurd behavior. How long did it take Nancy Pelosi to condemn Antifa? More than a year!

Democrats will not say a word about the violence of the Black Lives Matter group or that of The Revolutionary Communist Party. They didn’t have much to say when Ferguson, Baltimore and St. Louis were burning because the thugs didn’t like the court decisions or police actions. When Berkeley was burned because they didn’t like what the speakers had to say, the Democrats remained silent.

They look like buffoons sitting in the street blocking traffic yet we are to believe Trump is the buffoon.

Democrats can’t win on policy so they will act the fools. Actually, it’s a common practice of the hard-left. Getting arrested for a “cause” provides a great photo-op. Everything is about the photo-op.

Can’t we do better than this?