Tolerant Dem Alec Baldwin Arrested for Parking Rage Incident

Hot-headed, violent Alec Baldwin was arrested this afternoon by NYPD in the 6th precinct after he punched Wojciech Cieszkowski, 49, of Pearl River in the face during a road rage incident. Specifically, it was over a parking spot.

HE TOOK HIS SPOT — BEING HELD FOR HIM BY A RELATIVE

The man pulled into a space being held by a relative for his highness Alec Baldwin.

The dispute occurred on East 10th Street, the same block where he lives in a multi-million dollar penthouse with his wife Hilaria and their four young children.

Baldwin was charged with assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment.

Mr. Cieszkowski was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition. It was later reported he was not seriously hurt.

A hardhat said Baldwin went ballistic on the man and kept yelling for him to “shut the f*** up.”.

That led to a shoving match and then the Baldwin punch. Baldwin’s a thug and if he wasn’t a highly-paid actor, he’d likely be a criminal.

The investigation is ongoing.

Baldwin portrays President Donald Trump on NBC’s Saturday Night Live in the meanest and unfunniest manner possible. Baldwin literally gets paid to be nasty.

BREAKING: Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after he allegedly punched someone over a parking spot in lower Manhattan, a New York Police Department official said. https://t.co/GjF0B6hdun — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) November 2, 2018

It’s just the latest run-in for the actor with an infamously hair-trigger temper, who was arrested in May 2014 for going on a profanity-filled tirade against two uniformed cops who stopped him for cycling the wrong way down a one-way street.

The unhinged actor has gotten into other altercations. He’s a nasty guy.

Balwin’s also famous for calling his daughter by another marriage, a “pig”.

THE PRESS GOT HOLD OF THE PRESIDENT

The President was asked how he felt about the arrest.

“I wish him luck,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House with a slight smile and we think we caught an eye roll.

Trump responds to Alec Baldwin being arrested in New York City for punching a person: “I wish him luck”pic.twitter.com/0jjwppTrFH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 2, 2018

Unhinged reporters like Brian Krassenstein of the hill said Trump will be arrested soon and he won’t be smirking anymore. That’s his pipe dream. By tomorrow, the press will blame Trump for Alec being a nasty SOB.