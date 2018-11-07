Top Dems Threaten Trump, One Tells Whitaker to Recuse Himself

“Good morning. In case anyone forgot, Jeff Sessions must resign as AG. He cannot possibly lead DOJ to promote trust & rule of law.” – Democratic Congressman Jerry Nadler

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned today at the President’s request. It’s effective immediately. His replacement is his Chief of Staff, Matthew Whitaker. Senior Democrat Jerry Nadler hinted that impeachment is looming and minority leader Chuck Schumer told Whitaker to recuse himself.

Unpleasant Democrat Jerry Nadler suggested in a tweet that Trump’s impeachment is looming.

“Americans must have answers immediately as to the reasoning behind @realDonaldTrump removing Jeff Sessions from @TheJusticeDept. Why is the President making this change and who has authority over Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation? We will be holding people accountable,” he tweeted.

This is madness and everyone should see it by now. There is nothing there. The entire probe is similar to the Kavanaugh assault — only more protracted.

Nasty Nadler also wants to impeach Justice Kavanaugh.

Incoming Chairman Jerry Nadler was talking loudly on the Acela today about his intentions for the new Democratic House. They include impeaching Bret Kavanaugh. https://t.co/pgM6oCPP6h — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 7, 2018

Nadler is an awful person — insufferable and partisan. He’s honestly going to use the firing of the invisible attorney general Jeff Sessions as a reason to go after Trump. Everything, even firing a useless AG, is tied to Mueller’s hoax probe, a probe that Mueller could have ended at any time.

As soon as these leftists have any power, they abuse it. They won’t work with the opposition, they will only threaten and attack.

Americans must have answers immediately as to the reasoning behind @realDonaldTrump removing Jeff Sessions from @TheJusticeDept. Why is the President making this change and who has authority over Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation? We will be holding people accountable. https://t.co/weykMuiCxm — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) November 7, 2018

CHUCKIE LEVELED THREATS

Jumping on the Get Trump bandwagon is resistor-in-chief Chuck Schumer, an evil man. The man, who has little use for the constitution, said Trump will ignite a constitutional crisis if he tries to interfere with Mueller’s endless probe.

“I’d say this, protecting Mueller and his investigation is paramount,” Schumer told reporters during a previously scheduled press conference. “It would create a constitutional crisis if this were a prelude to ending or greatly limiting the Mueller investigation and I hope President Trump and those he listens to will refrain from that.”

Schumer also responded to Sessions’s resignation on Twitter, writing, “Clearly, the President has something to hide,” in reply to President Trump’s announcement that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States.

RECUSE! RECUSE!

Most humorous — Schumer’s now demanding Whitaker recuse himself as he did with Sessions. That’s what harmed Sessions and Trump and what has caused nothing but hate and chaos in this country.

Given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations on the Mueller investigation, Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself from its oversight for the duration of his time as acting attorney general. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2018

Clearly, the President has something to hide. https://t.co/m1sQV9oBwl — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2018

Given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations on the Mueller investigation, Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself from its oversight for the duration of his time as acting attorney general. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2018