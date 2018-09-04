Top Officials Say Quotes Attributed to Them in Woodward’s Book Are Lies

Journalist Democrat Bob Woodward wrote a book titled Fear: Trump in the White House, which was excerpted in The Washington Post Tuesday. Woodward used no on-the-record sources, but he claims they are first-person accounts. The book viciously rips into the President and the environment in the White House in a most damaging way.

Woodward included damaging “quotes” in his book allegedly made by Trump’s top aides and his personal lawyer. They already come out to say the statements attributed to them in the book are untrue.

Secretary James Mattis, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and the former personal attorney John Dowd have strongly refuted the statements allegedly made by them.

HE’S AN ‘IDIOT’, ‘HAS THE UNDERSTANDING OF A FIFTH GRADER’, AND IS A ‘F**KING LIAR

Woodward claimed his anonymous sources gave confidential background interviews to demonstrate how the President’s top advisers see him as a danger to national security and how they seek to circumvent him.

The alleged Trump confidantes allegedly see the President’s clashes as “alarming”, worse than previously known. Woodward, using only anonymous sources, were exasperated with the President and worried about his erratic behavior, ignorance, and penchant for lying — allegedly.

Woodward claims John Kelly calls Trump an “idiot” and “unhinged”. Defense Secretary James Mattis says Trump has the understanding of “a fifth or sixth grader”. Trump’s former personal lawyer John Dowd said the President as a “f**king liar” telling Trump he will be in an “orange jumpsuit” if he testifies before Robert Mueller.

This is all alleged by anonymous people.

THEY STRONGLY DENY IT

According to the statement from Secretary James Mattis, “The contemptuous words about the president attributed to me in Woodard’s book were never uttered by me or in my presence.”

Chief of Staff John Kelly wrote, “The idea that I ever called the president an idiot is not true, in fact, it is exactly the opposite.”

Press secretary Sarah Sanders stated, “This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad.”

John Dowd was interviewed about the quotes attributed to him.

John Dowd has also refuted the comments attributed to him, The Washington Examiner reports.

Dowd said Woodward misquotes him and describes events that did not happen, including a mock interview he allegedly conducted with Trump in January.

Woodward wrote that Dowd staged the mock interview and saw the “full nightmare” of possibilities if Trump were to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller, as Trump acted as an “aggrieved Shakespearean king” prone to lying.

Dowd said he never described Trump as a “fucking liar,” never warned Trump he risked an “orange jumpsuit,” nor did he describe Trump’s interview prep to Mueller.

“I do not intend to address every inaccurate statement attributed to me – but I do want to make this clear: there was no so-called ‘practice session’ or ‘re-enactment’ of a mock interview at the Special Counsel’s office,” Dowd said in an email. “Further, I did not refer to the president as a ‘liar’ and did not say that he was likely to end up in an ‘orange jumpsuit’. It was a great honor and distinct privilege to serve President Trump.”

Dowd said that Woodward’s book, which will be released Sept. 11, “appears to be the most recent in an endless cycle of accusations and misrepresentations based on anonymous statements from unknown malcontents.”

Dowd’s statements are backed up by Jay Sekulow, according to The Washington Examiner.

THE TAPED CONVERSATION

Woodward taped a conversation with the President about the book with the President’s permission. You can read that at CNN. CNN is using it to say he’s a liar. At the beginning of the conversation, the President said he didn’t know Woodward wanted to interview him for the book and towards the end, he agreed that Lindsey Graham briefly mentioned it to him. It’s very possible the President remembered after Woodward mentioned Graham. Everything doesn’t have to be a lie.

Woodward is sticking by his book, retweeting comments by people who know nothing about the situation but think he’s honest. Maybe he is. Who knows where he got this information.

THREE STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN POSTED

