Trey Gowdy Points Out Irony of People Investigating the Law Also Breaking the Law

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, the leader of the House’s top investigative committee, criticized special counsel Robert Mueller on Sunday for allowing the news media to learn that he and his legal team now have charges in their Russia investigation.

“In the only conversation I’ve had with Robert Mueller, I stressed to him the importance of cutting out the leaks,” Gowdy, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s kind of ironic that the people charged with investigating the law and the violations of the law would violate the law.”

That is all well and good but if leaking is a felony, why isn’t someone investigating this? There are felonious leaks on a daily basis. Is a question all Mueller gets? Perhaps there is a secret investigation in which case Mueller should be fired.

He also discussed the charges but don’t get too excited. Gowdy then praised Robert Mueller.