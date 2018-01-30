Two Grateful, Wonderful Dreamers Caught in Human Smuggling Op

Border Patrol arrested two men in separate incidents in San Diego for smuggling illegals into the United States. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that one of the men was in the country under the program and the other’s program had expired.

In one case, a 20-year old DACA was smuggling two Mexican nationals when he was pulled over by border patrol. His permit expired.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old Mexican national, a DACA recipient who lives in Riverside, was allegedly caught scouting an area for smugglers in Campo, Calif.

Both suspects are in custody and will have their programs revoked.

It’s only two

The DACA organizations say it’s only two cases and shouldn’t reflect on the DACA program. That’s fair but we always hear that every DACA recipient is “wonderful” – all of them. It needs to also be pointed out that it’s not the first time and these aren’t the only arrests of some of the 800,000 who received DACA protected status.

The Washington Examiner last year reported over two thousand were arrested for serious crimes [less serious crimes are ignored]:

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that 622 had their deferred action status pulled this year due to criminal activity.

The numbers on revocations and terminations:

2013 — 56.

2014 — 153.

2015 — 460.

2016 — 848.

2017 — 622.

Total — 2,139.

It must also be noted that there are 3.6 million DACA , not 800,000. Nearly three million never applied for protected status and President Trump appears to be open to the possibility of amnesty for the extended group, at least 1.8 million them. There are no figures available of crimes committed by that larger group.