Two States Refuse to Turn Over Electoral Data to the Commission on Election Integrity

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is trying to look into the 2016 election to make certain the vote was protected. No one should have a problem with it.

As it turns out, two states do have a problem. They will not turn over the electoral data. Socialist California and the Progressively-ruled Virginia have refused to fulfill this simple request.

The Daily Caller reported:

Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla Thursday have both refused to hand over registered voter information from their states to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

All 50 states received a request from Kris Kobach, Vice Chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asking for a list of all registered voters in their respective states, the last four digits of these voters’ social security numbers, their addresses, date of birth, political affiliation and voting history from 2006 forward.

There is no reason that makes sense

Governor McAuliffe, a leftist ideologue, issued a ridiculous statement:

“I have no intention of honoring this request. Virginia conducts fair, honest, and democratic elections, and there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Virginia. This entire commission is based on the specious and false notion that there was widespread voter fraud last November,” McAuliffe said in a statement Thursday night. “At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts, and at worst is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression.”

McAuliffe is the one who made a decision shortly before the election to let felons vote. He’s a close friend and supporter of the Clintons.

Voter fraud is a problem. We simply don’t know how widespread it is and we need to find out. It is believed that 7.9 million foreigners are illegally registered to vote. The dead and otherwise ineligible are often not removed from voter roles. Our former president told illegal aliens that they could vote without repercussions.

These governors are the same leftist ideologues who say they are very worried about Russians hacking our electoral system.