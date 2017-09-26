TX Rep Wants McCain Recalled, It’s Better for His Health

Senator John McCain refused to vote for the repeal and replacement of Obamacare again. The senator from Arizona wants Republicans to work with the far-left Democrats Pelosi and Schumer to fix Obamacare.

McCain might well refuse to vote for anything on Trump’s agenda. A Texas representative has a solution.

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert believes Arizona Sen. John McCain should be recalled while he undergoes treatment for cancer so that Republicans can replace him with someone who will support the party’s latest effort to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

“He’s got cancer, it’s a tough battle,” the GOP congressman told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning. “But stress is a real inhibitor to getting over cancer.”

“I think Arizona could help him, and us. Recall him, let him fight successfully this terrible cancer, and let’s get someone in here who will keep the word he gave last year,” Gohmert said.

Actually, McCain’s cancer is terminal and it’s particularly pernicious and fast moving. It’s the same cancer Ted Kennedy died from.

.@replouiegohmert on health care: “Recall [@SenJohnMcCain]… and let’s get somebody in here who will keep the word he gave last year.” pic.twitter.com/izf0Xm4ug9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2017

McCain has sounded publicly incoherent at times.