U.S. Muslim Student Sets Fire to Building Housing Day Care Center, Wished It Was a Bomb

Tnuza Jamal Hassan, 19, a former student at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, confessed to investigators that she started multiple fires on campus last week, including one in a dormitory housing a day care center. She was sorry she couldn’t do more and told investigators they were lucky she didn’t know how to “build a bomb,” Fox News reported.

She is being held on $100,000 bail.

“Hassan stated she started the fires because she’s been reading about the US military destroying schools in Iraq or Afghanistan and she felt that she should do exactly the same thing,” a criminal complaint said. “She said that her fire-starting was not as successful as she wanted.”

Hassan wrote a letter to her roommates containing “radical ideas about supporting Muslims and bringing back the caliphate.”

She told investigators, “You guys are lucky that I don’t know how to build a bomb because I would have done that.”

“Hassan said she wanted the school to burn to the ground and that her intent was to hurt people,” the complaint added. “Hassan said this was that same thing that happened in ‘Muslim land’ and nobody cares if they get hurt, so why not do this?”

The family was planning a vacation in Ethiopia. Who the hay plans a vacation in Ethiopia?