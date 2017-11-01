UK Will Give Free Homes, Counseling to Terrorists So They Don’t Attack People

British ISIS jihadis returning from Syria will be offered tax-payer funded council homes and counselling to keep them from killing others. What a banner idea that is — reward the violent murdering rapist psychopaths.

It’s called Operation Constrain and you just know that the British Progressives came up with it.

It also might allow these fanatic terrorists to jump council house waiting lists. People who are more deserving will have to let the terrorists go first.

The Brits have targeted 20,000 extremists living in the UK who pose a threat. This nationwide program will start next year.

People who want to displace the needy to get free housing and counseling merely have to say they are terrorists.

It’s a top-secret government strategy that we now all know about.

“You can’t bribe people not to be terrorists,” terrorism expert Professor Anthony Glees, of Buckingham University, said.

“This sounds like a reward for being on a list of potential terrorists. You can’t buy people’s loyalty to this country,” Tory MP Andrew Bridgen added.

That would be correct!

There are many radical Islamists living in Britain but there are better ways to handle them like deportation and imprisonment. Monitoring radical mosques and shutting them down is another solution to name just a few things they could do. These people betrayed the country and are traitors. Shouldn’t they have to answer for that and be locked away so they can’t hurt others?

They have 20,000 “subjects of interest” they are trying to watch. Many drop off the radar and are possibly plotting atrocities.

Even if the Brits give them new homes and counseling, they’re lunatics and are not going to change. They will take the homes and still kill people. In fact, they will have a base to operate from.

We can’t be arrogant about this because we do the same thing in the US. We give them welfare and don’t make them answer for betraying the nation.