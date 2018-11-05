UN Says All US Whites Have to Pay Reparations for Slavery

A United Nations panel wants white people in the United States to pay reparations for slavery and mass incarceration, according to The Washington Post.

The history of slavery in the United States justifies reparations for African Americans, argues a recent report by a U.N.-affiliated group based in Geneva.

They want people who enslaved no one to pay reparations to people who were never enslaved, based on the color of their skin. They insist on it while ignoring the slavery throughout the world today.

The U.N. preys on would-be victims to sucker them into their leftist ideology. They work in cahoots with the communist NAACP who continuously goes to them with complaints of victimhood.

This conclusion was part of a study by the United Nations’ Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, a body that reports to the international organization’s High Commissioner on Human Rights.

THEY CALL US COLONIALISTS, ENSLAVERS, AND RACIAL TERRORISTS

These so-called experts, which includes far-left human rights lawyers from around the world, said the past links up to present injustices.

If they are talking about mass incarcerations, they need to discuss it with the Clintons who launched a policy of mass incarcerations in the 1990s. They also need to take it up with the criminals who land in jail by their own misdeeds.

The past is long gone and we can never make it up to the dead nor are we responsible for any of it.

The U.N. came up with their usual list of grievances.

“In particular, the legacy of colonial history, enslavement, racial subordination and segregation, racial terrorism and racial inequality in the United States remains a serious challenge, as there has been no real commitment to reparations and to truth and reconciliation for people of African descent,” the report stated. “Contemporary police killings and the trauma that they create are reminiscent of the past racial terror of lynching.”

They cited police officers killing unarmed Black men although almost all these cases were accidental or warranted.

Finally, they had the gall to call it a “human rights crisis”. It “must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

What is really ridiculous is that the U.S. gives the U.N. more than 22 percent of their funding.

Ironically, they mentioned Jim Crow, which was strictly a Democratic sin as was slavery.

FAKE WHITE SUPREMACY PROBLEMS

These ‘experts’ issued a statement: “The dangerous ideology of white supremacy inhibits social cohesion amongst the US population.”

There are very few white supremacists. But Democrats are sinfully trying to paint the President and all his followers as white supremacists.

The U.N. claims to be are alarmed by the KKK, Nazis, chants, and hatred.

The UN is simply insane. They are the worthless dictators’ club.

The best thing we could do is to kick them all out of New York. We could sell the valuable waterfront real estate the thugs occupy.

I’ll pay reparations when the Mullahs pay reparations.