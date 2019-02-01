VA Dem Gov Northam’s Sorry! Caught With a Racist Yearbook Page



Pro-post-birth abortion Governor Ralph Northam once said white supremacists are not welcome in his state of Virginia. Ironically, he might be one.

The Virginian-Pilot published a page Friday from Northam’s medical school yearbook. It’s his page. It shows two men, one in blackface and one in a KKK robe and hood.

“On the half-page set aside for Northam, there is a headshot of him in a jacket and tie, a photo of him in a cowboy hat and boots and a third of him sitting casually on the ground, leaning against a convertible”

“The fourth photo on the half-page has two people, one wearing white Ku Klux Klan robes and a hood, the other with his face painted black. The person with the black face is also wearing a white hat, black jacket, white shirt with a bow tie and plaid pants. Both are holding canned drinks.”

“It’s unclear who the people in costume are.”

It’s a pity this didn’t come out when he was running for office. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that a Democrat thought this was okay. It’s nasty having that on a Yearbook page in the mid-1980s.

Northam apologized, so you decide if that’s good enough after reading it.

NORTHAM ISSUED A STATEMENT

Northam apologized as people called for his resignation.

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive,”

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.

“This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.

“I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.”

After Democrats worked so hard to destroy Justice Kavanaugh over a nothing Yearbook, what will they say about this? Probably not much. It shouldn’t be long before Democrats rush to his defense.

First day of Black History month: -Photo emerges of Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam dressed in blackface/KKK attire

-Northam admits the photo is of him, says it's "clearly racist"

-Gives 0 indications that he's resigning

