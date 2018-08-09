Violent Berkeley Antifa Who Beat 7 People with a Bike Lock Hears His Sentence

Last year, violent Antifa protester Eric Clanton beat a number of people, including Trump supporters. He used a long chain with a bike lock and swung it at people. Although he was masked, his identity was uncovered by Internet sleuths. He got to hear his sentence this week.

It is interesting to note that the protester taught ethics at Diablo Valley College at the time with an irony to end all ironies.

Clanton was charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, causing great bodily injury.

THE SENTENCE

Berkeleyside reports that the violent terrorist got 3-years probation. Would you and I get a deal like that?

He entered a “no contest” plea Wednesday to one misdemeanor battery charge. The felony charges against him were dismissed, and an allegation that he had caused serious bodily injury was stricken.

The charge against him for wearing a mask was also dropped.

Police said, previously, that Clanton attacked at least three people with a metal U-lock during the April 15 rally in and around Civic Center Park. Court papers later revealed that Clanton struck at least seven people in the head, according to authorities. One person received a head laceration that required five staples to fix. Another was uninjured but had a piece of a helmet broken off. A third was struck across the neck and back, police wrote.

None of the major networks or newspapers have mentioned the violence allegedly perpetrated by this Diablo Valley College professor.

The anarcho-communist professor haD been teaching his students to become violent protesters as well according to his social media postings. His Facebook and Twitter accounts have been deleted and he appears to have been fired from the college. He was teaching “creative forms of resistance.”

CLANTON’S BIZARRE IDEOLOGY

Clanton contributed to the left-leaning publication Counterpunch, where he defended Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted of murdering a Philadelphia police officer 30 years ago.

In a March 2016 college lecture at Fort Lewis College, a taxpayer-funded institution, Professor Clanton defended theft to students—deeming property law “problematic,” further elaborating that shoplifting may be a political act. Like many in the larger antifascist community, Clanton supports “restorative justice,” which burdens victims of crimes as well as their families.

Clanton’s account with Web discovery engine StumbleUpon documents the feminist academic’s interests in illicit drug markets, dreary regurgitation of John Oliver talking points by current Vox Media staff, the works of anarchist Emma Goldman; as well as an indulgence of controlled demolition 9/11 theories. [THE ACCOUNT HAS BEEN LOCKED]