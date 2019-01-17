Wacko Bird Ilhan Omar Talks Crazy About Lindsey Graham

During an interview on CNN, leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar was asked about a Lindsey Graham conspiracy theory she tweeted out. It only got crazier under questioning. You will find that, in general, Omar makes definitive statements she can never explain in a rational way. She must be used to saying things without anyone questioning her.

Based on Graham changing his mind about Trump, she’s telling people he’s compromised, suggesting she knows it’s a fact.

Ilhan tried to defend the tweet she sent out in which she called Lindsey Graham “compromised”. The tweet linked to a video of Graham bashing Trump in 2016.

After the host pointed out that she has no evidence for her claim, Omar walked it back, admitting it’s “her opinion.”

HER CONSPIRACY THEORY BASED ON HIM CHANGING HIS VIEWS ABOUT TRUMP

Omar based her views on Graham’s shift in tone on Trump and suggested it’s related to his funding, polling, or “leadership within the Senate.”

“He is somehow compromised to no longer stand up for the truth and to make sure he is fighting to protect the oath he took in serving the American people,” she said on CNN.

“That’s quite a charge to make,” Sciutto responded. “You say you’re pretty sure, based on what evidence?”

Omar cited “the way [Graham] is behaving.”

“That’s not evidence, that’s your opinion,” Harlow said. “Based on what evidence, congresswoman?”

Omar responded that her tweet was “just an opinion based on what I believe to be visible to me.”

That’s a bit irresponsible and reckless to most of us. Shouldn’t she be on the Alex Jones show?

Imagine if Ilhan was a Republican and how she’d be treated for making comments like this?

OMAR’S SCANDALOUS APPOINTMENT TO THE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE

Maybe someone has something on Nancy Pelosi because it’s hard to otherwise explain her appointment of Omar to the Foreign Relations Committee.

If the goal of Democrats is to create chaos, she’s the gal to do it.

Omar’s a vicious anti-Semite. Check out this tweet.

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

The woman supports the BDS — the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions — movement against Israel, and that is in opposition to bipartisan U.S. foreign policy.

The leftist is very excited about her appointment. She should make quite a contribution. Republicans denounced the appointment, but where it Chuck Schumer, my Senator who claims he cares about Israel?

I finally have committee assignments and I am excited 🤗 1st choice- House Foreign Affairs Committee: The Foreign Affairs Committee oversees all foreign assistance, national security affecting the country’s foreign policy, treaties, peacekeeping and war powers. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 17, 2019

THE NEW LEFT DEMOCRATS

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “I would love to know what changed because Democratic leaders just promoted a pro-BDS Democrat to a key committee that deals with the State of Israel.”

We all know what has changed. The new Democrat Party is not what it was and Ilhan is symbolic of the changes. The Socialist youth in the party are anti-Israel and somewhat anti-Semitic. This is who they are now.

The new Democrat Party seeks to change our alliances in foreign affairs. If we abandon Israel, we align with terrorists.

These young Socialists are gaining in power and the anti-semitism grows too.

