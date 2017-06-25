WaPo Leaks Top Secret Intel About Cyberattacks on Russia

A new report from the Washington Post today quoted a series of Obama Administration officials chattering away about the Russia hacking of the election. It includes the usual accusations except there was something new. The something new is a claim that there was a secret order by then-president Obama to retaliate against the Russians for the alleged hacking.

This follows heavy criticism recently leveled at Obama for knowing about the hacking since last August and doing nothing.

A former Obama official said this week that the administration “sort of choked.”

“It is the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend,” the former senior Obama administration official told the Post. “I feel like we sort of choked.”

President Trump has been needling Obama on Twitter.

Obama Administration official said they “choked” when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election. They didn’t want to hurt Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

We are being told that Obama did eventually do something

He is said to have issued a secret order to US intelligence to design and implant a series of cyberweapons into Russia’s infrastructure systems. Officials say they were developed by the NSA and are meant to be activated remotely to hit the most important networks in Russia and are designed to “cause them pain and discomfort.”

The implants could be activated in the event that Russia attacked a U.S. power grid or interfered in a future U.S. presidential race.

It seems it is more in the planning phases. Not many details were given.

The report quotes the usual unnamed former Obama Administration officials.

This leak tips off Russia, and if it’s true, it helps keep the fake Russia narrative alive. In addition, it keeps alive the fallacy that Obama can be tough.

Furthermore, the intelligence agencies apparently believe they can operate on their own at this point.

“U.S. intelligence agencies do not need further approval from (President) Trump, and officials said that he would have to issue a countermanding order to stop it,” the Post reported.

“The officials said that they have seen no indication that Trump has done so.”

This is another leak that exposes Top Secret information about an allegedly very dangerous enemy.