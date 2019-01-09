WaPo Says Trump Misled by Including Crimes Like Unlawful Entry

The fact-checking insanity by our corrupt media continuously accuses President Trump of lying, even when every word he says is the truth. The media says the numbers of illegals coming through our open borders have decreased, which is not true. That is not from something the President made up. It’s the Department of Homeland Security’s statistics.

Another favorite line of attack is illegals commit fewer crimes than legal immigrants. There are no reliable statistics on this, but John Lott’s research contradicts that number. Even if the left-wing media is correct, there shouldn’t be any crimes by illegal aliens since they don’t belong here.

Barack Obama lied all the time. His most famous deceitful statement was, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” That had real-world consequences. All Trump wants to do is protect our border.

THE WASHINGTON POST CLAIMED HIS STATS WERE MISLEADING — A LIE

At first, The Washington Post (WaPo) didn’t find errors in the President’s immigration speech, but they quickly recouped. Their criticism is ridiculous.

First, this is what the President said:

“In the last two years, ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of aliens with criminal records including those charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 violent killings.

Over the years, thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country, and thousands more lives will be lost if we don’t act now.”

WaPo claimed these figures are misleading, even though they are 100% accurate: “It’s important to keep in mind that this figure includes all types of crimes, including nonviolent offenses such as illegal entry or reentry.”

Huh? Love how they write: It includes all types of crimes. — breaking in doesn’t count? You have to admire how skillfully they play with the rule of law and decide what kinds of crimes don’t count. The left classifies most drug crimes as nonviolent and when they talk about nonviolent crimes, they are minimizing some very significant offenses.

All crimes with victims are emotionally violent, and they could turn physically violent in an instant. In any case, the President ONLY MADE NOTE OF 134,00 OF THE MOST SERIOUS CRIMES and didn’t mislead at all.

The following is from their article:

In fiscal 2018, ICE conducted 158,581 administrative arrests for civil immigration violations. The agency’s year-end report says 105,140 of those (66 percent) involved people with criminal convictions and 32,977 with pending criminal charges. Of the 143,470 administrative arrests in 2017, 74 percent involved people with criminal records and 15.5 percent who had pending charges.

So the numbers add up, but they’re misleading. The total covers all types of offenses, including illegal entry or reentry. ICE does not break down arrests by type of crime, but 16 percent of the total charges and convictions (not arrests) in 2016 were strictly immigration offenses.

ICE doesn’t decide which laws are nonviolent when they produce stats. They follow the rule of law. Entering a residence or business is serious. All crimes matter and cause harm. They also burden our legal system.

The way WaPo handled the fact-checking is pretty much how all of the fact-checking went. They are lying. Everyone who pays any attention knows there is a crisis on the border.