Warning! Most Repulsive Pro-Abortion Ad to Date

The ad below is truly the most repugnant advertisement to come to air in our humble opinion.

The Agenda Project is the group that produced an ad with Paul Ryan pushing granny over the cliff in 2015. It’s 2018 and they have outdone themselves with the most evil ad yet produced on abortion.

Titled “The Chosen,” the ad shows a closeup of a smiling, giggling baby, as lullaby music plays in the background. “She deserves to be loved” flashes across the screen.

As you watch, you will realized what she deserves is to be aborted. What is amazing is millions will agree with the ad.

Adoption is not even remotely a consideration for Democrats. The Democrats want you to feel it’s okay to kill a beautiful baby.

Watch: