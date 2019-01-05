Wear a Hijab Day Backfires When Women Forced to Wear Them TWEET

S.Noble
The World Hijab Day (WHD) non-profit organization launched its 2019 campaign Wednesday. They want all women and children to wear hijabs in solidarity with hijab wearers to “voice their choice” of wearing the headscarf for 24 hours on February 1.

This is an abominable promotion.

“#FreeInHijab is the much-needed hashtag for our current global situation where women in hijab are labeled by media as oppressed and symbolically imprisoned,” Nazma Khan told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

How is wearing a hijab ‘freeing?’ No one who is sane would think that.

“Through this hashtag, women are encouraged to voice their choice of wearing the hijab; thus dispelling common misconceptions,” Khan added.

The Progressives love the hijab because they are actually regressive. They are willing to return to a habit of 7th century Islamists.

THE BACKFIRE

It’s a disservice to the women forced to wear it

