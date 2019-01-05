Wear a Hijab Day Backfires When Women Forced to Wear Them TWEET

The World Hijab Day (WHD) non-profit organization launched its 2019 campaign Wednesday. They want all women and children to wear hijabs in solidarity with hijab wearers to “voice their choice” of wearing the headscarf for 24 hours on February 1.

This is an abominable promotion.

“#FreeInHijab is the much-needed hashtag for our current global situation where women in hijab are labeled by media as oppressed and symbolically imprisoned,” Nazma Khan told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

How is wearing a hijab ‘freeing?’ No one who is sane would think that.

“Through this hashtag, women are encouraged to voice their choice of wearing the hijab; thus dispelling common misconceptions,” Khan added.

The Progressives love the hijab because they are actually regressive. They are willing to return to a habit of 7th century Islamists.

THE BACKFIRE

#FreeInHijab forced to wear it and the thought of taking it off might cost me my life pic.twitter.com/5Tlgb2tl6a — Black Bird (@suncola20) December 29, 2018

My mother threatened my life and disowned me when I removed my hijab. Ive had no contact w her for ~15 yrs. That’s how much it means to the ummah for a woman to wear a cloth on her head. If she chooses to take it off, she will be made to pay the price. How is anyone #FreeInHijab? — Yasmine Mohammed (@ConfessionsExMu) January 5, 2019

#FreeInHijab

When we leave this blackness we will be killed or tortured by the family pic.twitter.com/w7AYVpOhyJ — . (@HoAop123) December 29, 2018

I’m Forced to wear hijab

And I’m not allowed to share my picture#FreeInHijab pic.twitter.com/RXL77lF9Nx — Shafa (@Shafax6) December 29, 2018

#FreeInHijab no I’m not, it was almost 40 degrees outside when I took this pic +we are forced to wear niqab which is much worse, if anyone tells you otherwise they’re either lying or delusional. pic.twitter.com/TnBAZDMmlP — nonsense (@raddistofemall) December 31, 2018

It’s a disservice to the women forced to wear it

No one is #FreeInHijab. The women who accept it, promote it, and pretend like it’s no-bid-deal are worse than pervert men who started it, continue to impose it, and condition their women from childhood that there is nothing wrong about it. Sick-o! https://t.co/s3F9SEg0tO — Wonder WoMona (@monasaysthis) December 29, 2018

#FreeInHijab is a disgusting lie!

How can feminists celebrate #Hijab which sexualizes girls as young as 9?

No little girl likes to wear hijab! It’s child abuse! It steals little girls’ childhood & justifies child marriage!#Feminism hit the new low! They don’t have any shame! pic.twitter.com/1GgUMACjOm — 🇺🇸 💎Homa M💎 (@human_our) December 29, 2018

#FreeInHijab

She said ” i don’t speak English but want you to know that I’m forced to pretend That i like wearing niqab.

If I tell my family that I hate it and wanna take it off they will kill me”https://t.co/jtNhFZVeQX — Shafa (@Shafax6) December 30, 2018