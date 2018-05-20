WH Ran the Trump Spying Op with Prof. Halper, No Ordinary Spy

We have a major scandal brewing and it is one for the history books. There are two new details that have come out and both appear to be smoking guns. First, Stefan Halper was involved in a spying operation aimed at influencing the 1980 election. Second, there is strong evidence the White House was running the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.

THE HALPER-BUSH SPYING OPERATION IN 1980

After much hinting in The Washington Post and the New York Times, we now know the spy/informant in the Trump Campaign was Stefan Halper. As it turns out, he was no ordinary spy.

Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept explained that Halper has a history of being involved in shady CIA operations to infiltrate and derail U.S. elections.

“To begin with, it’s obviously notable that the person the FBI used to monitor the Trump campaign is the same person who worked as a CIA operative running that 1980 Presidential election spying campaign,” Greenwald wrote.

Nearly 40 years ago, former Nixon insider Stefan Halper was involved in a spying scandal involving the 1980 election in which the Reagan campaign used CIA officials managed by Halper under the direction of former CIA Director and then VP candidate George H.W Bush.

They were caught running the spying operation from inside the Carter administration, according to The Intercept.

Campaign spying operations might have existed as far back as then-CIA director George H.W. Bush.

Republicans have insisted there was a spy or spies in the Trump campaign. WaPo and the NY Times have insisted the spy was actually an informant, which is merely semantics. As Greenwald states, the FBI and CIA have not denied it.

THE WHITE HOUSE IS IN ON IT

There is also a smoking gun in a story by Andy McCarthy in the National Review which was picked up by Ari Fleischer.

We suggest people read the story because it is what real reporting looks like.

The point Mr. Fleischer made in a tweet was: Seems to me the headline here should have been the quote cited by Peter Strzok, attributed to a redacted source, saying “The White House is running this”, referring in August 2016 to the opening of the Trump counter-intelligence investigation.

On August 5, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page engaged in a tense conversation with “agency people”, referring to the CIA.

Strzok said that, for the new case, they should conduct Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning meetings “with [REDACTED]” just “like we did with mye” — Mid Year Exam, the Clinton probe.

After discussing who should be invited a big meeting about the new case, the meeting was held. After the meeting, Strzok and Page said the following [color red is ours for emphasis]:

Strzok: And hi. Went well, best we could have expected. Other than [REDACTED] quote: “the White House is running this.” My answer, “well, maybe for you they are.” And of course, I was planning on telling this guy, thanks for coming, we’ve got an hour, but with Bill [Priestap] there, I’ve got no control….

Page: Yeah, whatever [re the WH comment]. We’ve got the emails that say otherwise.

The source they are referencing in the meeting is someone high-up in the CIA or FBI.

It is near-proof that the White House had interceded and someone in the White House was “running the investigation”.