What Could Go Wrong? Nearly 8 Million Illegals Tried to Buy Guns

The FBI this year has turned away a record number of illegal immigrants trying to buy guns, according to a new report of background checks.

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System said that it rejected 7,836,600 planned purchases from “illegal/unlawful alien” in 2018. And that was at the end of November. This stat didn’t include Christmas purchases of guns that are typically high, The Washington Examiner reports.

The number hit over 6 million in 2015, and it’s been on the rise ever since.

Let’s not forget the obvious fact that if 8 million didn’t get to buy them, millions did.

It’s ironic that the very people who want to get rid of guns and who want illegals to flood the country, won’t complain about this. In case you don’t know who I mean, I am referring to Democrats and the Democrat media. But let’s take guns away from legal gun owners.

Illegal immigrants rank at the top of those on the FBI’s “prohibited category.”

Let me guess why? We know no one cares that the country is being invaded by anonymous people from all over the world. So, what could it be? Could it be that we are importing cartels and they are expanding throughout our country?

Where do people think the drug crisis is coming from? Bad doctors and pharmacists? The drugs are coming through our porous borders.

In Sonora, right on the Arizona border, a couple was gunned down in a Walmart. Do people really want that here? Build the wall.

https://t.co/CciL0lgxHP pic.twitter.com/mkkWiDC86F — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) December 27, 2018