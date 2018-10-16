White Woman Elizabeth Warren Is on the Warpath Over the Million Dollars

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is on the warpath and has gone into a Twitter rage over not getting her million dollars after her DNA results suggested she might be Native-American. The tests actually proved little at best.

SHE DIDN’T EARN A MILLION DOLLARS

One problem with the test is the tester Professor Bustamante only compared her DNA with Mexicans and South Americans. No Native-American DNA was in the samples.

That doesn’t get her a million dollars.

“Millions of people watched you, @realDonaldTrump, as you fumbled and lied on your $1 million pledge. It then took a day for your handlers to tee up this recycled racist name-calling. You’ve lost a step, and in 21 days, you’re going to lose Congress,” Warren tweeted Tuesday morning.

Another reason she can’t have the million dollars is the Cherokees say she is not a Cherokee.

The Cherokee Nation on Monday called Warren’s use of the DNA test “inappropriate” and “wrong,” saying the test “makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens.”

Yesterday, Warren issued a quasi-admission, a slippery effort to tone down her claims after the Cherokees made their position clear again.

“I won’t sit quietly for @realDonaldTrump‘s racism, so I took a test. But DNA & family history has nothing to do with tribal affiliation or citizenship, which is determined only – only – by Tribal Nations. I respect the distinction, & don’t list myself as Native in the Senate,” Warren tweeted.

Warren tweeted yesterday, “At the end of the day, I trust the people of Massachusetts to look at the facts about who I am and how I’ve lived my life and make their own judgment about me. But remember: @realDonaldTrump doesn’t have the same kind of faith in you.”

If they really looked at the facts, they wouldn’t vote for her. She’s accomplished at not telling the truth.

Almost every one of her tweets for days focused on ripping into the President. She’s obsessed and she’s wrong. She should apologize and admit she’s no more Native-American than the average American. The NY Times reported that the average European American has .18% Native American DNA.