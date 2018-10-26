WHOA! NBC Sat on Vital Information About the Porn Lawyer & Kavanaugh

On Thursday, nearly three weeks after Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation, NBC News published an article headlined, “New questions raised about Avenatti claims regarding Kavanaugh” It detailed “inconsistencies” with Julie Swetnick’s claims. She was Michael Avenatti’s key witness.

In the article, NBC News admitted the unidentified woman repudiated the sworn statement Avenatti provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee on her behalf to corroborate Swetnick’s claims.

The only problem is NBC had this information since very early October, while the judge was allowed to blow in the wind.

While Kavanaugh was being pilloried, they said nothing, yet they knew.

From @tvkatesnow and @annaschecter As Chuck Grassley accuses Julie Swetnick of misleading Congress, new questions are being raised about Michael Avenatti’s claims regarding Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/pU2WWcK94x — NBC Investigations (@NBCInvestigates) October 25, 2018

Before the sworn statement was released, she took it back and said he misrepresented what she said.

If true, Avenatti is in big trouble.

“But less than 48 hours before Avenatti released her sworn statement on Twitter, the same woman told NBC News a different story.” Ok so why did NBC not report it then? Where was this item weeks ago? Frauds! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 26, 2018

They had the text message from the unidentified woman on October 3 or 4. Those lost weeks damaged Judge Kavanaugh irreparably

WHOA! Oct 3 and 4 (Wed-Thursday before the Kav vote), @NBCNews had text messages from a woman who said that @MichaelAvenatti is misrepresenting her claims more negative to Kav! Instead of rushing with this on air, NBC is revealing it only tonight! pic.twitter.com/W3G9Pq0PMV — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 26, 2018