WHOA! NBC Sat on Vital Information About the Porn Lawyer & Kavanaugh

By
S.Noble
-
1

On Thursday, nearly three weeks after Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation, NBC News published an article headlined, “New questions raised about Avenatti claims regarding Kavanaugh” It detailed “inconsistencies” with Julie Swetnick’s claims. She was Michael Avenatti’s key witness.

In the article, NBC News admitted the unidentified woman repudiated the sworn statement Avenatti provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee on her behalf to corroborate Swetnick’s claims.

The only problem is NBC had this information since very early October, while the judge was allowed to blow in the wind.

While Kavanaugh was being pilloried, they said nothing, yet they knew.

Before the sworn statement was released, she took it back and said he misrepresented what she said.

If true, Avenatti is in big trouble.

They had the text message from the unidentified woman on October 3 or 4. Those lost weeks damaged Judge Kavanaugh irreparably

