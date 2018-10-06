Wild Dems Wave Fists, Scream, Disrupt to Win Hearts & Votes

There weren’t all that many people protesting Judge Kavanaugh although the media would have you believe it’s half the country. The media gives them a lot of coverage but several hundred people, or a few thousand as some media claim, account for the bussed-in protesters, nothing more.

President Trump tweeted along the same lines. “The crowd in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) – that wouldn’t even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter! The Fake News Media tries to make it look sooo big, & it’s not!”

It looks to be more than that but not much more, yet the media helps them portray themselves as representatives of a large number of Americans.

They were nasty and loud although the media called them the most peaceful of people. When the Tea Party were protesting, the media lied and depicted them as if they were the violent left.

Democrats are now very clear — they “believe all survivors” without the presumption of innocence, due process, and without evidence. They are setting the Justice system back 800 years.

WATCH: Protesters shout “November is coming” as they gather on Capitol Hill before Kavanaugh confirmation vote pic.twitter.com/KSayy1PZ94 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

NEW: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters have broken through barriers at the US Capitol and are now on the east steps –> pic.twitter.com/Nht8237DLz — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 6, 2018

Protesters in front of the Capitol demonstrating against Kavanaugh. Chanting “Remember who you work for!” pic.twitter.com/0bKLzEQ1gk — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2018

Is this what is supposed to impress us and make us want to vote for Democrats? These people act like lunatics. Many are paid by George Soros and other far-left billionaires. The groups like to pretend they are grassroots and poor, nothing could be further from the truth.

In the afternoon, the anti-Kavanaugh crowd climbed the east steps of the Capitol, pumping commie fists in the air. Most had professionally-made signs. The crowd has been chanting, “November is coming!” and “Vote them out!”

BITTER FAR-LEFT DEMOCRATS

It is hard to know if Americans are buying the lies from the left. If they are, they will win back Congress. But if Americans want to maintain the rule of law, they will vote Republican in 31 days.

The Democrat leaders want these protesters to be the face of their party. Of that, there is no longer any doubt.

Rep. Pelosi after Kavanaugh confirmation: “Today is a profoundly heart-breaking day for women, girls and families across America. … I am announcing that I will file a Freedom of Information Act request so that the public can see the FBI report” pic.twitter.com/DPy43GtnJt — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

Sen. Feinstein statement: Kavanaugh confirmation is “putting women’s reproductive rights, civil rights, environmental protections, worker’s rights, the ability to implement gun safety rules and the ability to hold presidents accountable at risk for a generation.” pic.twitter.com/pv1aEv2cD9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

THIS IS HOW THEY BEHAVED IN THE SENATE CHAMBER

This is who the Democrats are now.

Chants of “Shame on you!” break out in Senate gallery amid final vote on Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/DQbdRxlr5E pic.twitter.com/eNBd8dy0um — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2018

“Where is my representation?” Shouts break out in Senate just ahead of final vote on Brett Kavanaugh as Vice President Pence calls for order to be restored. https://t.co/aibaUsPvOy pic.twitter.com/6nA5TNRDtX — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2018

We would be remiss if we didn’t let you hear the extremely miserable human being Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader.

Watch the creepy senator:

BRETT KAVANAUGH IS NOW JUSTICE KAVANAUGH

The judge was quickly sworn in during a private ceremony. The Democrats lost this one, but they are now calling for overloading the Supreme Court when they take back power.

Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as a Supreme Court justice after bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirms him. https://t.co/fZezA70uzh — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2018