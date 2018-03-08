Women’s March Leader Defends Attendance at Farrakhan Event with Her “Truth”

Tamika Mallory, co-founder of the Women’s March, attended the three-hour Saviour’s Day speech of Louis Farrakhan. It was an anti-white, anti-Semitic speech.

After some blowback on social media, Mallory didn’t disavow Farrakhan. In fact, she responded with more anti-Semitism.

If your leader does not have the same enemies as Jesus, they may not be THE leader! Study the Bible and u will find the similarities. Ostracizing, ridicule and rejection is a painful part of the process…but faith is the substance of things! — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 1, 2018

The next day, she did say in a tweet that anti-Semitism and homophobia are “wrong”, but she also portrayed herself as the victim.

It’s important to understand that my sisters @lsarsour @msladyjustice1 and me live under constant attack. So while some folks say all they want is to understand more about me, other people don’t care who I am, they just want to tear us down. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 3, 2018

Both she and Sarsour do a good job of tearing themselves down.

The No Apology Explanation

On Wednesday, she wrote a pointless article referencing her attendance at the event. She wants her followers to know she hears their pain or some such thing. The article confirmed that she will be wherever her people are.

“I have heard the pain and concerns of my LGBTQAI siblings, my Jewish friends and Black women (including those who do and those who don’t check off either of those other boxes.),” she said in a News One article Wednesday. “I affirm the validity of those feelings, and as I continue to grow and learn as both an activist and as a woman, I will continue to grapple with the complicated nature of working across ideological lines and the question of how to do so without causing harm to vulnerable people.”

I didn’t expect my presence at Saviour’s Day to lead anyone to question my beliefs, especially considering that I have been going to this event regularly for over 30 years. I first went with my parents when I was just a little girl, and would begin attending on my own after my son’s father was murdered nearly 17 years ago. In that most difficult period of my life, it was the women of the Nation of Islam who supported me and I have always held them close to my heart for that reason.”

There was more but nothing of substance. She didn’t apologize.

The Farrakhan event was a disgrace

During the event, Farrakhan referred to “powerful Jews” as his enemy and blamed Jews for “all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.

He said Jews control all agencies of government.

Another Farrakhanism from his three-hour speech: “White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan…has pulled the cover off the eyes of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.”

at 3;49: “White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan …has pulled the cover off the eyes of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.” https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018