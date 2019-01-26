WOW! WTH! UK Paper Issues a HUGE APOLOGY to Melania, Pays $$$$

Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper has issued a massive apology after publishing an article about first lady Melania Trump, saying it “contained a number of false statements.”

They “apologized unreservedly.”

The paper issued the apology Saturday, stating it paid "substantial damages" to the first lady, including her legal costs. The newspaper did not disclose the size of the settlement with Trump.

The Telegraph apologized for a cover story published on Saturday, Jan. 19, titled “The mystery of Melania.”

They lied about her father, why she left architecture, her modeling career, her husband, when she met him, her family and why they moved, and that she cried on election night.

THE FALSEHOODS [AND THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE]:

Mrs Trump’s father was not a fearsome presence and did not control the family. Mrs Trump did not leave her Design and Architecture course at University relating to the completion of an exam, as alleged in the article, but rather because she wanted to pursue a successful career as a professional model. Mrs Trump was not struggling in her modelling career before she met Mr Trump, and she did not advance in her career due to the assistance of Mr Trump.

We accept that Mrs Trump was a successful professional model in her own right before she met her husband and obtained her own modelling work without his assistance. Mrs Trump met Mr Trump in 1998, not in 1996 as stated in the article. The article also wrongly claimed that Mrs Trump’s mother, father and sister relocated to New York in 2005 to live in buildings owned by Mr Trump. They did not. The claim that Mrs Trump cried on election night is also false.

FINALLY, THEY WRITE:

We apologise unreservedly to The First Lady and her family for any embarrassment caused by our publication of these allegations. As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay Mrs Trump substantial damages as well as her legal costs.

