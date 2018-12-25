Wrong Again! O-Cortez Issues an Anti-Trump Christmas Wish

Communist Democrat [but I repeat myself] Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday linked the Christmas nativity story to the plight of refugees, referencing “refugee babies in mangers” and their parents.

“Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people. (Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents.)” she wrote in a Christmas Day tweet.

It was meant to be a slap at the President who wants border security that works. How mean of him.

She is spewing the leftist nonsense even the communist Pope throws at us. They also like to say Jesus was a Socialist although he was a religious leader, not a politician.

O-Cortez truly is an idiot who mimicks every absurd comment by the far-left. Joseph and Mary weren’t refugees or migrants.

Jesus and his family were Roman nationals moving from one Roman country to another. They were not aliens in the legal sense, and it was perfectly legal to travel from one Roman province to another.

An “immigrant” Jesus was not. Joseph and Mary were not banging down the doors of some unjustly constructed wall, pleading for the mercy of a foreign state to allow them into their lands.

Luke 2: 1-7 states:

“In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.) And everyone went to their own town to register.

So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.”

They were NOT turned away because they were rejected. The reason Mary and Joseph couldn’t find a room at an inn was likely because the town of Bethlehem was filled to the brim with travelers returning home for the census. They weren’t turned away because they were refugees fleeing a war-torn nation. It was as if they were going from one state to another — they left one Roman country for another.

