10 GOP Voted for the La Raza-Open Borders Census Director

















You will hear that our new Census Director is the first Hispanic to run the Census Bureau. What you won’t hear as much is that he’s an open borders-La Raza candidate.

La Raza means “The Race,” and as you might have guessed, it is a radical Hispanic Supremacist organization. The new Census Director is a member of La Raza and his background suggests he is an open borders activist.

Robert Santos is vice president of The Urban Institute where he partnered with La Raza.

Santos got involved in the Raza Unida party when he was in college. The name means, “The Race United”. Its racial nationalism envisioned Aztlan, a new Aztec homeland carved out of America. Its famous chant, “Viva La Raza!” meant “Hail the Race”.

“We have got to eliminate the gringo, and what I mean by that is if the worst comes to worst, we have got to kill him,” Jose Angel Gutierrez, a founder, and leader of the racist Raza Unida Party, had declared.

Being a member of a racist hate group should preclude any kind of major political post, but leftist racist hate groups are a different story. He is exactly what the Brandon administration wants.

La Raza Unida is far more dangerous than even La Raza.

That should have eliminated him from consideration, but not only did that not happen, but Lindsey Graham and nine other Republicans voted to approve his candidacy.

The GOP supporters who voted for the open borders La Raza candidate are Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, Rob Portman, Roy Blunt, Pat Toomey, Shelley Capito, John Cornyn, and Chuck Grassley.

Listen to La Raza Unida ideologues:

