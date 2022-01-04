10 Richest Billionaires’ Increased Wealth as Middle Class Went Down

If you want a look at The Great Reset, this next article will give you a sense of it. The Elite take over and own everything, we become the feudal peasants under UN leadership. That’s globalism and The New World Order.

CNBC reports that “Combined, the 10 richest billionaires added $402.17 billion to their net worth in 2021.

Of those top ten billionaires, seven are Americans. They are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Larry Page, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Steve Ballmer, Larry Elison, and Warren Buffett. And those seven were able to fill their coffers with even more cash, adding a massive $341 billion to their net worths.

Elon came in first with an addition of about $121 billion to his net worth, the others still did quite well for themselves.

Bezos, for example, increased his net worth by about $5 billion. Bill Gates, meanwhile, increased his by $7 billion, Larry Page increased his by $47 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg increased his wealth by $24 billion.

Meanwhile, the middle class saw a devastating plummet in its wealth, with the top 1% now holding more wealth than all of the middle class as Breitbart reported:

the top one percent of income earners in the U.S. now hold more wealth than the entire American middle class. Specifically, the middle class has seen its share of national wealth plummet to just 26.6 percent while the top one percent’s share of wealth has grown to 27 percent — the first time in U.S. history that the top one percent’s share of wealth has outpaced the middle class’s share of wealth.

While some of that is certainly thanks to the great talents of the billionaires, with Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg all having created excellent companies, whatever their other flaws, some of the disparity is also due to darker facts.

The wealthiest, for example, pay a lower tax rate than their fellows. Similarly, corporatist, pro-Big Business policies, such as lockdown rules that shuttered small businesses while letting big box stores remain open, have added to the wealth of the wealthiest while grinding down the middle class.

