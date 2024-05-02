100,000 People Secede from Democrat-Run Baton Rouge

Louisiana Supreme Court voted to allow residents to secede from crime-ridden, Democrat-run Baton Rouge and create their own city.

They plan to call the new city St. George. It will have 100,000 people, one of the largest populations of any city in the state.

These people want a safe city.

The Baton Rouge residents have fought for a decade to split from the city to form their own suburb following a state Supreme Court ruling.

After reversing a lower court’s decision on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 4-3 favor incorporating St. George, which will form in southeast Baton Rouge.

Much is made of the fact that the people splitting from the majority black city are wealthy white people. However, Baton Rouge is dangerous. It’s not about race.

Although the St. George supporters failed to garner enough votes in 2015, four years later, the initiative won the election before it was stalled by a lengthy court battle, the New York Times reported.

Much is made of the fact that the people splitting from the majority black city are wealthy white people. However, Baton Rouge is dangerous. It's not about race.

Although the St. George supporters failed to garner enough votes in 2015, four years later, the initiative won the election before it was stalled by a lengthy court battle, the New York Times reported.

Sharon Weston Broome, the mayor-president leading the combined Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish governments, had sued the St. George organizers, arguing that the split would siphon more than $48 million in annual tax revenue from the local government.

It's a Dangerous City

Forget race; Baton Rouge is a typical Democrat hellhole. NeighborhoodScout's crime data analysis confirms this assessment. According to this source, you have a 1 in 18 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Baton Rouge. In fact, the city ranks 49th out of NeighborhoodScout's top 100 dangerous U.S. cities (though it's worth noting that other Louisiana cities rank higher). Of particular note is Baton Rouge's high homicide rate. CBS ranked it as the 6th deadliest city in the country. More than 80% of poll respondents in Baton Rouge on AreaVibes rated crime in the city as "Awful" or "Poor," and a full 60% of respondents said they never walk alone at night.

BREAKING: Louisiana Supreme Court has voted to allow residents to secede from Democrat-run Baton Rouge and create their own city. The new city, St. George, will have nearly 100,000 people, making it one of the state’s largest cities in population. “This is the culmination of… pic.twitter.com/5NqTASj7Wp — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 30, 2024

The NAACP Issued a Statement

As representatives of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the NAACP, we are deeply committed to safeguarding the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color in our city. It is with this commitment in mind that we address you today regarding the recent Louisiana Supreme Court decision supporting the incorporation of the proposed city of St. George and the Louisiana Legislature’s proposal of House Bill 6.

The St. George plan poses significant risks to our education system, threatens the continuity of critical programs, and challenges community representation. The creation of a new municipality introduces considerable uncertainty around funding allocation for our schools, jeopardizing the cornerstone of our community’s future: education. We urge the court to ensure that current funding levels are maintained, if not increased, to support our schools during this transition period. We emphasize the importance of community involvement in decisions that impact our children’s education. The incorporation of St. George should not diminish transparency or reduce community input.

We acknowledge Mayor-President Broome’s opposition to the movement, reflecting concerns about potential segregation and unequal resource distribution. In light of these considerations, we call upon organizers, policymakers, and supporters to recognize the broader implications for education, community representation, and social justice. Our children and community deserve a stable, equitable, and inclusive environment, and we implore decision-makers to prioritize these fundamental values.

Additionally, we express our concerns about the proposed annexation into the new city of St. George and its implications for education. While we understand the desire for local autonomy, we urge careful consideration of the potential disruptions and increased financial burden on our schools and students.

Drawing from the experiences of other Louisiana communities, we stress the importance of a comprehensive plan, community input, and collaboration to mitigate these challenges and safeguard the quality of education for our students.

House Bill 6, by Representative Emily Chenevert, creates additional issues. Key concerns include the displacement of nearly 7,000 children and the unclear fate of those in specialized programs such as magnet, gifted and talented, focus choice, and C Tech.

The impact on children with disabilities remains uncertain, as it could affect specialized classrooms and related services. The unknown costs of this legislation could negatively affect surrounding school districts like Baker, Central, and Zachary, as well as EBRPSS’s ability to provide contracted services to children with disabilities.

Further complicating matters are the potential expenses associated with acquiring or leasing buildings, buses, and other infrastructure, as well as the negative impact on staff employment and benefits. Critics also highlight the lack of a comprehensive plan addressing sustainability, funding, services, programs, staff benefits, and, most critically, the needs of students and families.

In conclusion, we stand ready to collaborate with you to ensure that the interests of our students are protected and that they continue to have access to the excellent education they deserve, regardless of any changes in municipal boundaries. Thank you for your time and consideration of these crucial matters.

