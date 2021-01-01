140 House Republicans to object to election certification and Tapper does some fake journalism

Reportedly, at least 140 House Republicans are expected to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes. There is only one senator on board so far.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the Senate he didn’t want them to join the effort. But, Senator Josh Hawley went his own way and said he couldn’t vote to certify the Electoral votes.

Hawley stated that he “cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega-corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections.”

Hawley said, “But Congress has so far failed to act.”

Democrats have done the same thing when they didn’t like the way an election went, but Republicans are insulted for doing the same thing.

TAPPER MAKES THE ANNOUNCEMENT WITH HIS CUSTOMARY FAKE JOURNALISM

Two House Republicans tell CNN they expect at least 140 House GOPers to vote against counting Electoral College votes @JFKucinich @seungminkim @kaitlancollins discuss pic.twitter.com/eM90B3T9MU — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 31, 2020

Tapper interviewed the Trump-hating husband of Kellyanne Conway, knowing he’d make the comments he wanted to hear:

“It would be comical if it weren’t about such a serious matter,” says conservative lawyer George Conway on GOP senator Josh Hawley delaying in affirming Biden’s victory by forcing votes on Electoral College results. “This is just the height of absurdity. This election is over.” pic.twitter.com/NUdXwA5V8e — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 30, 2020