1st Photo of Damar Hamlin And God’s Back!

Damar Hamlin brought back prayer. Thank you, Damar.

Check out the first photo of Damar in the hospital, smiling. He looks great. Damar also put prayer back onto the field and elsewhere. Everyone huddled and prayed when he was lifeless on the field.

When you’re in the trenches, you pray. So, for all those God-haters who want God out of other people’s lives, he’s not, and he will keep coming back because we need him.

FIRST PHOTO IN THE HOSPITAL

Our first visual of Damar Hamlin since the injury. Smiling. #ForDamar pic.twitter.com/KQS95n20ab — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 7, 2023

He said this on Instagram last night:

Damar Hamlin’s Instagram a short time ago. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/EnEAP9rM5o — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 7, 2023

Dr. Fauci, who has a loose relationship with the truth, was brought out of retirement to say that Damar didn’t have a vaccine-related injury. How does he know? He didn’t examine him. Fauci was on TV to control the narrative. He doesn’t know what caused Damar’s cardiac arrest. It could have been the blow offset by chest protections, but we don’t know. It was a very unusual football injury.

Earlier this week, he said he didn’t know what caused Damar’s heart to stop, but now he seems to know, and, coincidentally, it’s what Big Pharma wants to hear.

Fauci: “Completely untrue” Covid vaccines played a role in Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest; “clearly” the result of the hit itself. Myocarditis post-mRNA shots is “relatively benign” and “very, very rare” pic.twitter.com/uoRjpV0yMp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2023

More importantly, Damar is bringing back prayer.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins reacts to the awesome update on Damar Hamlin: pic.twitter.com/UP6hpVdmsC — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) January 5, 2023

Coming together in prayer for Damar pregame:

Glory to God!

One of the big ah-ha moments from the Damar Hamlin ordeal is how many people of faith are in media and sports than anyone realized. But they feel pressure not to talk about…until tragedy happens. Imagine if we all talked this freely?pic.twitter.com/qTSidBqBTn — Erik Reed (@ErikReed) January 6, 2023

He’s been praying:

I asked Mike Evans if watching the Damar Hamlin collision gave him pause or fear about playing. His response wasn’t something I expected. He said it made him “want to go that much harder” because “you never know when it’s gonna be your last time.” pic.twitter.com/p1ja84pnJv — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 5, 2023

This is lovely:

Damar Hamlin United Everyone. pic.twitter.com/Ux8sCSlFHV — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 7, 2023

Related